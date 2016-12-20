版本:
BRIEF-Kempharm says granted "fast track" designation for KP201/IR

Dec 20 Kempharm Inc

* Remain on target for a potential submission in 2018 of KP201/IR NDA

* Investigational new drug application for KP201/IR granted "fast track" designation by U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* Expects to initiate human clinical trials of KP201/IR in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

