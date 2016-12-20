BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum prepaid about US$322,161 of US$3.5 mln non-convertible loan received March 20, 2015

Dec 20 Tethys Petroleum Ltd :

* Prepaid approximately US$322,161 of US$3.5 million non-convertible loan received march 20, 2015 and due march 20, 2017

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd - if amendments become effective, ALR loans will be amended to extend maturity dates to January 27, 2020

* Partial prepayment of loan was satisfied through issuance of 20.2 million ordinary shares

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd - entered into amendment agreements with ALR to loan as well as to US$1.8 million convertible debenture due June 30, 2017