2016年 12月 20日

BRIEF-Cardiome Pharma announces commercial launch of Xydalba in Germany

Dec 20 Cardiome Pharma Corp :

* Cardiome announces commercial launch of xydalba (dalbavancin) in Germany

* Cardiome Pharma - expect to follow up commercialization of xydalba in UK, german markets with launches in European countries during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

