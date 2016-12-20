版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-EFuture announces shareholders vote to approve going private transaction

Dec 20 EFuture Holding Inc :

* EFuture announces shareholders vote to approve going private transaction

* Proposal to approve merger agreement received approval from approximately 95.74% of ordinary shares present Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

