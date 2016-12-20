版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Cardiome Pharma initiates commercial launch of XYDALBA in Germany

Dec 20 Cardiome Pharma Corp :

* Initiated commercial launch of XYDALBA in Germany ahead of expected 2017 launch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

