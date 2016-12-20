版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 21:50 BJT

BRIEF-ANI Pharmaceuticals launchs Vancomycin HCL 125mg, 250mg capsules

Dec 20 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc

* ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc - launch of Vancomycin HCL 125mg, 250mg capsules in a fifty count bottle

* ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc - fifty count bottle of Vancomycin HCL capsules accounts for approximately 40 pct of Vancomycin capsule volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

