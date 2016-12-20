BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners renews normal course issuer bid for preferred shares

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Brookfield Property Partners Lp
* Brookfield Property Partners LP - announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for preferred shares
* Brookfield Property Partners-received approval for normal course issuer bid renewal to purchase upto 10 pct of co's outstanding Class AAA preference shares
* Brookfield Property Partners LP - period of normal course issuer bid will extend from December 22, 2016 to December 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.