版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 22:36 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar says world dealer rolling 3 month retail sales statistics of machines for period ended Nov 2016 down 17 percent

Dec 20 Caterpillar Inc

* World dealer rolling 3 month retail sales statistics of machines for period ended Nov 2016 down 17 percent

* North America dealer reported retail sales statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended November 2016 down 19 percent

* Asia/Pacific dealer reported retail sales statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended November 2016 up 11 percent Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hDRQ0I) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐