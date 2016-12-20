版本:
BRIEF-Graco announces amendment to credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association

Dec 20 Graco Inc :

* On Dec 15, 2016, Co entered into third amendment to credit agreement that amends credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association

* Amended agreement, among other things, increases accordion feature in facility from $150 million to $250 million - SEC filing

* Amended agreement, among other things, extends maturity of co's $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility from June 26, 2019 to Dec 15, 2021 Source text - (bit.ly/2i5Ol4k) Further company coverage:

