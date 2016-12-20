BRIEF-Graco announces amendment to credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Graco Inc :
* On Dec 15, 2016, Co entered into third amendment to credit agreement that amends credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association
* Amended agreement, among other things, increases accordion feature in facility from $150 million to $250 million - SEC filing
* Amended agreement, among other things, extends maturity of co's $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility from June 26, 2019 to Dec 15, 2021 Source text - (bit.ly/2i5Ol4k) Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.