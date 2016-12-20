版本:
BRIEF-United Community Banks announces CFO Rex Schuette to retire in 2017

Dec 20 United Community Banks Inc :

* On Dec 20 co issued press release announcing Rex Schuette, Chief Financial Officer of company, will retire in 2017 - SEC filing

* Company has commenced its process to identify a successor to Schuette Source text - (bit.ly/2ibyrkL) Further company coverage:

