版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 01:20 BJT

BRIEF-Sharp, Hon Hai production JV likely to stop supplying LCD panels to Hisense Group for use in TVs - Nikkei

Dec 20 Nikkei:

* Production JV of Sharp, Hon Hai Precision Industry to likely stop supplying LCD panels next year to China's Hisense Group for use in TV's - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2hWoKYn) Further company coverage:

