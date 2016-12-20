版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-FunctionX files for common stock offering of up to $15 million - SEC filing

Dec 20 FunctionX Inc

* Files for common stock offering of up to $15 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hQAQoA) Further company coverage:

