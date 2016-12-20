版本:
BRIEF-Iberian Minerals announces proposed extension of warrant term

Dec 20 Iberian Minerals Ltd :

* Iberian Minerals announces proposed extension of warrant term

* Iberian Minerals Ltd says is proposing to extend expiry date of warrants by an additional twelve (12) months to January 7, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

