BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics to discuss remoxy ER with FDA

Dec 20 Pain Therapeutics Inc:

* Pain therapeutics to discuss remoxy ER with FDA

* Plans to meet with FDA in person on Monday, February 13, 2017 to discuss regulatory path forward for remoxy ER

* Pain therapeutics - during its upcoming meeting with FDA, company plans to open a scientific dialogue around intranasal (snorting) route of abuse

* Company will provide details of this FDA meeting after receipt of final meeting minute

* Pain therapeutics - company believes remoxy ER's thick, sticky, high-viscosity drug mass is a key feature of its abuse deterrent properties