BRIEF-Insteel Industries says board member Gary Pechota passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 14, 2016

* Insteel Industries Inc says Gary L. Pechota, a member of board of directors, passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2016 - sec filing

* Bylaw amendment was effective immediately and reduced minimum size of board from six to five directors

* Pending developments in its director selection process board on Dec 19, 2016 approved an amendment to co's bylaws