2016年 12月 20日

BRIEF-Facebook introduces more ways to connect and share moments

Dec 20 Facebook Inc :

* Facebook - introducing a marketing program to invite people to share and talk about events and moments that are happening in communities and around the world

* Messages from Facebook will appear at the top of news feed about a specific event or moment Source text (bit.ly/2hPIBc0) Further company coverage:

