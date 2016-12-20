版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-Carnival Corp on conf call- Expect tougher yields in China in 1st half of next year

Dec 20 Carnival

* On conf call- expect tougher yields in China in 1st half of next year, on a comparison basis , but expect to improve in the second half

* Q4 net ticket yields up 5.2%, driven by N. American brands' deployment in Caribbean and Alaska and Europe, Australia & Asia brands' deployment in Europe Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐