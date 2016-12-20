版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 00:40 BJT

BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital says Och-Ziff Loan Management LP has closed on $409 mln CLO transaction

Dec 20 Och-ziff Capital Management Group LLC

* Och-Ziff capital - och-ziff loan management lp has closed on a $409 million collateralized loan obligation transaction, ozlm xv ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

