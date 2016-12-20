版本:
BRIEF-ExxonMobil and Porsche announce extension of strategic relationship

Dec 20 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exxon mobil says sponsorship of all porsche motorsport activities, including lmp1/gt works programs, porsche supercup and carrera cups, to continue

* Exxonmobil and porsche announce extension of strategic relationship

* Exxonmobil will also remain an official cooperation partner of porsche motorsport

* Exxon mobil - co and porsche announce multi-year extension to global framework agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

