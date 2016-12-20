版本:
BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group announces expected end of carriage by frontier cable

Dec 20 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* Sinclair Broadcast Group announces expected end of carriage by frontier cable

* It does not expect to renew its retransmission consent agreement with frontier cable

* Frontier will likely not be carrying the stations beginning on January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

