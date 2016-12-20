版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Esso Exploration and Production Guyana says awarded contracts to SBM Offshore

Dec 20 Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited -

* Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited - Awarded contracts to SBM Offshore for a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

