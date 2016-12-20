BRIEF-Infineon says Macom has not won patent lawsuit

Dec 20 Infineon Technologies AG says
* Corrects misstatements made by Macom Technology Solutions
. Contrary to press releases by Macom, the court has
made no decision that Infineon has "acted improperly in trying
to operate in Macom's exclusive field."
* Infineon says lawsuit between Infineon Technologies AG,
its subsidiary Infineon Technologies Americas Corp., and Macom
Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., is still in its early
stages
* The court has made no decision on the merits. Macom has
neither won the case nor is settlement imminent
* Macom had been willfully infringing patents owned by
Infineon Americas by operating outside the scope of a license
agreement. Macom admitted to the infringement but rejected
Infineon America's offer to broaden the license agreement to
cover the infringement. Infineon Americas therefore terminated
Macom's license in March 2016.
* Macom then filed a complaint in the United States District
Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles.
While no decision has been made on the merits, the court
dismissed claims in Macom's second attempt at a complaint in
October 2016
* Once the lawsuit eventually proceeds, Infineon expects a
decision within 1-2 years. To preserve the status quo until the
court reaches a decision, the court issued a preliminary
injunction in the meantime. The preliminary injunction serves to
shield Macom from irreparable harm should Macom ultimately
succeed on its theory, while Infineon can seek to recover
damages from Macom later if Infineon prevails. The preliminary
injunction is not a threat to Infineon's business plans.
Further company coverage: