版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 01:21 BJT

BRIEF-Island Air selects Bombardier Q400 aircraft for fleet renewal, expansion

Dec 20 Bombardier Commerical Aircraft:

* Island air selects Bombardier Q400 aircraft for fleet renewal and expansion

* Aircraft,which was delivered in 78-seat configuration,is scheduled to enter service with Hawaii Island Air in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐