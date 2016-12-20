版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Hasbro announces three year contract extension for Chairman, President, CEO Brian Goldner

Dec 20 Hasbro Inc

* Hasbro, Inc. announces three year contract extension for Chairman, President and CEO Brian Goldner

* Hasbro Inc - Board agreed with company's Chairman, President and CEO Brian goldner to extend term of employment agreement by three years through 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

