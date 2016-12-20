版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 02:54 BJT

BRIEF-NBT Bancorp says John H. Watt Jr appointed CEO

Dec 20 NBT Bancorp Inc

* NBT Bancorp Inc Says John H. Watt Jr appointed CEO and president

* NBT Bancorp Inc - on December 16, 2016, board increased size of board to fourteen directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

