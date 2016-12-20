版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 02:55 BJT

BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp increases qtrly cash dividend to $0.14 per share

Dec 20 Fifth Third Bancorp:

* Fifth third bancorp increases quarterly cash dividend on its common stock approximately 8% to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

