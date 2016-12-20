版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 03:53 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. FDA expands approved use of Dexcom's G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system

Dec 20 U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* The u.s. Fda expands approved use of dexcom's g5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system

* u.s. Fda - fda expands indication for continuous glucose monitoring system, first to replace fingerstick testing for diabetes treatment decisions Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐