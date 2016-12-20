版本:
BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience says Magellan Diagnostics signed exclusive distribution agreement with Medcaptain Medical Technology

Dec 20 Meridian Bioscience Inc -

* Meridian Bioscience Inc- Magellan Diagnostics business unit has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Medcaptain Medical Technology Co., Ltd

* Meridian Bioscience Inc - Distribution activities with Medcaptain will begin in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

