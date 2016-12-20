版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 03:16 BJT

BRIEF-WiTricity working with GM to test wireless EV charging system

Dec 20 WiTricity:

* Prototype testing focuses on wireless charging systems at 7.7 and 11 kW charge rates

* Is working with General Motors to test an advanced wireless charging system prototype for electric vehicles

* Cos are working together to test WiTricity's Drive 11 park and charge system, designed for maximum efficiency and interoperability across vehicle platforms Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐