BRIEF-WiTricity working with GM to test wireless EV charging system

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 WiTricity:
* Prototype testing focuses on wireless charging systems at 7.7 and 11 kW charge rates
* Is working with General Motors to test an advanced wireless charging system prototype for electric vehicles
* Cos are working together to test WiTricity's Drive 11 park and charge system, designed for maximum efficiency and interoperability across vehicle platforms
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.