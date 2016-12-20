BRIEF-Tourism holdings acquires El Monte RV Rental and Sales business

Dec 21 Tourism Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition funded by $82.2m of debt and 3.4m thl shares

* New NPAT goal set of $50m; to be achieved in FY20

* Half-year npat forecast is $11.1m versus. Prior corresponding period of $8.2m

* Acquisition of el monte, 2020 goal of nz$50m npat and digital platform growth

* Significant synergies in fleet and operations are expected to be realised within three years

* In calendar year 2017, el monte business is expected to deliver ebit of US$6.6m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: