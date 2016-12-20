BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy and certain subsidiary guarantors entered into a sixth supplemental indenture

Dec 20 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Notes bear interest at rate of 8.00 pct per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on each Jan 15 and July 15 of each year

* On December 20, 2016, Co and certain subsidiary guarantors entered into a sixth supplemental indenture

* Under agreement, Co issued $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 8.00 pct senior notes due 2025 in a private placement -SEC filing

* Notes will mature on January 15, 2025- SEC filing