2016年 12月 21日

BRIEF-Gener8 maritime enters into a first amendment to term loan facility

Dec 20 Gener8 Maritime Inc

* Entered into a first amendment to term loan facility, dated as of September 3, 2015 -SEC filing

* Amendment revised definition of 'payment date' contained in refinancing facility to be 15th day of each April, July, Oct, and Jan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

