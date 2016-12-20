版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Barrett Business Services approves an increase in number of positions on board

Dec 20 Barrett Business Services Inc

* On December 15, board approved an increase in number of positions on board from seven to eight- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

