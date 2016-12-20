版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter CTO Adam Messinger says decided to leave Twitter - Tweet

Dec 20 (Reuters) -

* Twitter CTO Adam Messinger says decided to leave Twitter and take some time off - Tweet

