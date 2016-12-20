版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 06:18 BJT

BRIEF-Man Group reports 5.7 pct passive stake in Lantheus Holdings

Dec 20 Lantheus Holdings Inc :

* Man Group Plc reports 5.70 pct passive stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc as of Dec 12 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hXje7t Further company coverage:

