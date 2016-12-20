版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Poage Bankshares says board authorized stock repurchase program of up to 185,000 shares

Dec 20 Poage Bankshares Inc :

* Poage Bankshares -on December 20, board authorized stock repurchase program of up to 185,000 shares, which represents about 5 percent of shares outstanding Source text - bit.ly/2h7Bvk5 Further company coverage:

