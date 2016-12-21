版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 09:25 BJT

BRIEF-Lotte announces agreement with IBM to leverage Watson for retail

Dec 20 International Business Machines Corp :

* Lotte announces agreement with IBM to leverage Watson for retail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐