BRIEF-Resources Connection announces promotion of Kate Duchene to President and CEO

Dec 20 Resources Connection Inc :

* Resources Connection Inc anounces promotion of Kate Duchene to Pesident and CEO

* Promotion of Kate Duchene to President ad Chief Executive Officer effective December 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

