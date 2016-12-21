版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 09:24 BJT

BRIEF-Redknee enters into subscription agreement with ESW Capital

Dec 20 Redknee Solutions Inc :

* Redknee enters into subscription agreement with ESW Capital

* Redknee Solutions - Under terms company to complete private placement of 800,000 series a preferred shares and share purchase warrant to ESW investor for $83.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

