BRIEF-Madalena Energy sells Point Loma debenture

Dec 20 Madalena Energy Inc :

* Sold its C$3 million convertible debenture of Point Loma Resources Ltd for cash proceeds of C$700,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

