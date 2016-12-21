BRIEF-Swiss competition panel fines banks in Swiss franc LIBOR case

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Swiss Competition Commission (comco) says has closed its investigation related to the Swiss franc LIBOR benchmark with an amicable settlement and imposes total fines of approximately chf 33.9 million
* COMCO REACHED THE CONCLUSION JPMORGAN AND ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND (RBS) OPERATED, BETWEEN MARCH 2008 AND JULY 2009, A BILATERAL CARTEL WITH THE AIM OF INFLUENCING THE SWISS FRANC LIBOR BENCHMARK
* COMCO SAYS JPMORGAN WAS FINED CHF 33.873 MILLION AFTER RECEIVING A REDUCTION OF ITS FINE FOR THE COOPERATION IN THE INVESTIGATION UNDER THE LENIENCY PROGRAMME
* COMCO SAYS RBS RECEIVED FULL IMMUNITY FOR REVEALING THE EXISTENCE OF THE CARTEL TO THE COMCO
* COMCO SAYS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE THE PROCEDURE AGAINST THE TWO SWISS INTERDEALER/CASH BROKER COSMOREX AND GOTTEX
* COMCO SAYS DECISION CAN BE APPEALED TO THE FEDERAL ADMINISTRATIVE COURT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.