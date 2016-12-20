版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Serinus Energy says CS-3 well in Tunisia temporarily shut-in

Dec 20 Serinus Energy Inc :

* Serinus Energy Inc- company is now in process of procuring a replacement ESP for well

* Serinus Energy Inc.: CS-3 well in Tunisia temporarily shut-in

* Serinus Energy - a failure of submersible pump for well CS-3 on chouesh es saida concession in Tunisia resulted in temporary loss of full production from well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

