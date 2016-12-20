版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-VSS reports sale of its investment in Thomsons Online Benefits

Dec 20 Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc :

* Veronis Suhler Stevenson - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* VSS announces sale of its investment in Thomsons Online Benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

