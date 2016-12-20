版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Galapagos NV says SAPHIRA 1 topline shows competitive clinical results in G551D patients

Dec 20 Galapagos Nv :

* Galapagos NV says GLPG1837 was generally well tolerated when dosed up to 500 mg twice daily for 14 days

* Galapagos NV says SAPHIRA 1 topline shows competitive clinical results in G551D patients

* A statistically significant dose dependent decrease in sweat chloride concentration was observed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐