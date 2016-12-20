版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Flagstar Bancorp -office of comptroller of currency terminated its consent order with FSB, a subsidiary of company

Dec 20 Flagstar Bancorp Inc :

* Flagstar Bancorp -office of comptroller of currency terminated its consent order with Flagstar Bank, FSB, a subsidiary of company

* Flagstar Bancorp Inc says effective date of termination was December 19, 2016

* Flagstar Bancorp -lifting of consent order signifies that OCC has determined that bank has met all of consent order requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐