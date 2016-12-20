版本:
BRIEF-Camden National Corp increases qrtrly dividend by 15 pct

Dec 20 Camden National Corp :

* Camden National Corp says board of directors of company increased quarterly dividend by $0.03 to $0.23 per share

* Camden National Corp- $0.23 per share dividend is a 15 pct increase from $0.20 per share dividend declared in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

