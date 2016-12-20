版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Westar energy says on Dec 19, amended $270 million revolving credit facility, dated Feb 18, 2011

Dec 20 Westar Energy Inc

* Says also amended $730 million revolving credit facility, dated September 29, 2011

* Says on december 19, 2016, amended $270 million revolving credit facility, dated february 18, 2011 - SEC filing

* Says amendment to $270 million revolving credit facility extended maturity of facility by one year

* Says as amended, $270 million facility matures on february 18, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐