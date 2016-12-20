版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Verizon communications - Donald Nicolaisen to resign form the co's board

Dec 20 Verizon Communications Inc :

* Verizon communications - On Dec. 19, Donald T. Nicolaisen, a member of board informed co that he is resigning from board, effective Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2h9CuC9] Further company coverage:

