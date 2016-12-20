版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Amgen announces 15 pct increase in Q1 2017 dividend

Dec 20 Amgen Inc :

* Amgen announces 15 percent increase in 2017 first quarter dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.15per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

