BRIEF-BB&T branch banking and trust has entered into consent order with Federal Deposit Insurance Corp

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Bb&T Corp
* Branch Banking And Trust Co has entered into consent order with federal deposit insurance corporation and north carolina commissioner of banks
* "No criminal activity has been identified as result of such deficiencies, and no financial penalty was levied"
* Says has already taken significant steps towards improvement of its bank secrecy act/anti-money laundering program
* Order calls for corrective actions and enhancements to address certain internal control deficiencies
* Anticipates entering into a similar regulatory order with board of governors of Federal Reserve system in near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.